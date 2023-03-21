Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer Dishon Mirugi is being probed by detectives after a female pastor from Nakuru died mysteriously in his house at Maziwa Estate.

The deceased preacher, identified as Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru, had paid a visit to the singer on Saturday when she died under mysterious circumstances.

According to a police statement, Elizabeth had visited Mirugi’s home to deliver his suit from Nakuru.

However, upon arriving, she decided to clean both his house and clothes, which she found to be dirty.

Mirugi reportedly left the house to run errands on Thika Road, and when he returned, he found Elizabeth hanging from a bedsheet in his wardrobe.

He claims to have untied the body and transferred it to his car, before driving to the Jacaranda Maternity Home.

However, the medics there refused to pick up the body, as Elizabeth was already dead.

Mirugi then drove to various police stations with the body still in his car but was advised to report the incident to Kahawa West and Kasarani police stations instead.

He was eventually allowed to take the body to the Kenyatta University Mortuary on Saturday evening.

Photos of the wardrobe where he claims Elizabeth hanged herself have been shared by blogger Simon Muthiora.

Muthiora is casting doubt on where the deceased pastor committed suicide as alleged by the singer.

He also called out a DCI officer who was photographed handling the scene of the crime without gloves.

See photos.

