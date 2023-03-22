Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Kakamega County Deputy Governor, Ayub Savula, has said that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is to blame for the current political situation in the country.

Addressing the press in his office Wednesday, Savula said that the DP should stop chest-thumping and behaving like a bandit and instead focus on uniting the country.

“The problem in this country emanates from the DP who is busy abusing Azimio leader Raila Odinga and retired president Uhuru Kenyatta. The two leaders have their supporters whom he is annoying by abusing their leaders. After an election you unite the country,” Savula said.

“If you can’t tone down, simply shut up. Your continued reckless utterances will burn the country and if the country burns we burn together. I’m happy that president William Ruto has tinned down his talk because he understands the unity of the country is paramount,” he added.

The former Lugari Member of Parliament said that Raila has stepped up his resistance against the Kenya Kwanza government because of the constant confrontation by Gachagua.

Raila on Tuesday announced that protests against the high cost of living will be held twice a week starting next week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

The Kenyan DAILY POST