Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has indirectly accused President William Ruto of using UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala to split the Luhya community.

This is after Malala threatened Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula with dire consequences if they did not dissolve their small parties, i.e. ANC and Ford Kenya respectively, to join UDA for the sake of the Luhya community.

He warned them that they risk losing their lucrative positions if they will not fold their parties to join UDA.

“You cannot sit in Cabinet if you are not a member of UDA. One has to make up his mind,” said Malala.

However, in a statement, Savula said it was not in order for Malala, a former Member of the County Assembly (MCA) and Senator in Kakamega, to purport to speak on behalf of the Luhya community.

“There is no way Malala can determine negotiating power for the Luhya community, He is a reject. He was rejected by the people of Kakamega now he is just finding himself work to do,” said Savula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST