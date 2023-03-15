Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Sandra Iheuwa has called out critics who did not approve of her showing off her new man.

The businesswoman revealed today that she is dating singer Morachi. She then shared a video of them together in South Africa.

Instagram users reacted by questioning why she feels the need to always go public with her relationships and why she doesn’t take breaks to heal when her relationships end.

Sandra made sure to respond to many of the critics.

In one response, she appeared to throw shade at her ex.

See below.