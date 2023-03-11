Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Sandra Iheuwa took to Instagram to enquire about women who have intercourse with men for free.

The businesswoman who shares a child with Ubi Franklin and Steve Thompson wrote:

“If having sex for money makes you a hoe… does having sex for free make you a non-profit whoreganisation?”

She added:

“I said let me ask.”