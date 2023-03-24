Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 23, 2023 – Samuel Chukwueze has been nominated for La Liga player of the month of March after his impressive displays for Villarreal.

The forward has either scored or assisted six of Villarreal’s last seven goals in the league, and his recent form has earned him a place among the top performers in the league.

Chukwueze’s nomination for the prestigious award comes after he scored a stunning volley to open the scoring in Villarreal’s away victory at Osasuna at the weekend.

The goal takes his tally to 11 goals and 11 assists this season, making him one of the most effective attacking players in the league.

Chukwueze will battle for the award with Iago Aspas of Celta Vigo, Borja Iglesias of Real Betis, Enes Ünal of Getafe, Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona’s Raphina, and Manchester City legend David Silva, now plying his trade for Real Sociedad.

The Nigerian international will be looking to continue his fine form and help his team secure another vital victory when they take on Real Sociedad on April 2nd.