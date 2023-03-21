Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has revealed how the city lost revenue on Monday when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga led mass protests in the busy metropolis.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sakaja, who is suspected to be financing Azimio protests, said the city lost Sh 30 million in revenue since it collected only Sh 30 million on Monday.

The governor said on a good day the Nairobi county government collects a cool Sh 60 million but on Monday it was reduced by half.

“We collected half of our daily revenue, 30.3 million, due to Azimio protests and we cannot sustain it should it be weekly,” Sakaja

In his plea, Sakaja urged President William Ruto to have a sit down with Raila Odinga to end the chaos and anarchy that were seen in Nairobi on Monday.

Sakaja spoke with journalists in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST