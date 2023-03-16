Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 16, 2023 – A middle-aged man who was thrown out of a moving bus along the Thika Superhighway has died.

The deceased, Nahashon Ng’ang’a Mwangi, was reportedly thrown out of a bus registered under Lopha Sacco by a rogue conductor on Sunday, March 12 morning while en route to Nairobi from Ruiru.

He had an altercation with the conductor that later turned physical.

The deceased was admitted at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital where he died on Wednesday, March 15.

The conductor who caused his death is yet to be arrested despite the matter being highlighted on social media.

Lopha Sacco released a statement over the weekend after a photo of the injured man went viral.

“We have taken note of the reports circulating on social media of a conductor, in a bus operating under Lopha M.P. Sacco, threw a passenger out of a moving bus. We would like to notify the public that the police are investigating the incident and we will issue a full statement once the investigations are done,”part of the statement read.

