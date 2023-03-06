Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – A close lieutenant of President William Ruto has called for the arrest of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, after an audit report showed that Sh 34 billion was looted in the guise of offering subsidies to Kenyans.

The report which was signed by Controller of Budget Nancy Gathungu showed wanton looting of money, especially in payment of fuel subsidies during Uhuru’s regime.

In one instance, Gathungu said the government overpaid Independent oil marketers Sh 555 million and the money ended up in the wallets of a select few despite being intended to stabilise fuel costs and protect Kenyans against price increases brought on by fluctuations in world oil prices.

The special audit, which covered the period from April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, also identified a number of potential channels via which government employees may have stolen public monies either directly or indirectly.

Reacting to the audit, Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, blamed Uhuru and Raila for misusing subsidies.

Cherargei said the duo must be arrested and charged for their selfishness that has sunk Kenyans into harsh economic times.

“This is the real motivation by Uhuru & Tinga for maandamano because they were the biggest beneficiaries of abused subsidies to benefit their companies, not Kenyans. EACC/DCI move with speed zua moto & make arrests ASAP,” Cherargei said.

