Friday, March 31, 2023 – President William Ruto has no choice but to entertain Raila Odinga’s protests for the sake of democracy.

This is after US President Joe Biden told him that they are watching the developments in Kenya in light of Opposition protests.

Ruto held an online meeting with the American President while he was on his tour to Germany and Belgium in Europe.

According to Ruto, President Biden also invited him to a summit of democracies that aims to counter growing authoritarianism.

“In the meeting, I assured President Biden of my commitment to strengthening democracy in Kenya,” Ruto explained.

Ruto also asked President Biden to ensure that the cardinal values of democracy and social responsibility are well kept in his foreign policy.

“It is important for us to ensure that democracy is protected, and those violating its tenets of democracy are stopped,” Ruto maintained.

The Head of State told President Biden that democracy is crucial in creating opportunities for the country, especially in attracting foreign investments.

On Tuesday, the US government voiced its concerns about the ongoing protests in Kenya led by Raila Odinga.

Through State Department Spokesman Vedant Patel, Biden warned both the Kenya Kwanza government and the Opposition that Kenya risks sliding into anarchy should the participants continue with violent engagements.

However, the US urged Kenyan authorities to exercise restraint even as they deal with opposition protesters, warning against violation of human rights violations.

