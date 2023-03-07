Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has warned some churches against misleading their followers that they heal HIV/AID through prayers.

Some popular pastors like Pastor Ezekiel Odero and Prophet David Owuor have been claiming that they cure HIV /AIDS forcing many to abandon their treatment programmes.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health through the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council, the government cautioned people living with HIV in the country against abandoning their treatment programmes.

The council stated abandoning Anti-retroviral therapy has dire consequences for patients.

“The disruption of HIV treatment has dire consequences including damage to body organs that could remain irreversible,” the statement reads in part.

The NSDCC also acknowledged that even though seeking prayers is useful for the spiritual, psychological and social well-being of most believers, all people living with HIV need to adhere to their Antiretroviral therapy.

“Unverified claims of faith healing for HIV have previously resulted in unnecessary loss of life. To date we have no proven HIV cure that can be scaled up,” it said.

“We urge members of the faith communities who are our key stakeholders to work closely with believers and other partners to eradicate HIV-related stigma and discrimination that continue to negate the gains made in HIV response.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST