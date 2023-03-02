Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 2, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto is now contemplating going after Immigration Officers who helped former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to ‘escape’ the country to Europe in the middle of investigations against him.

This is after it emerged that Matiang’i quietly left the country for the UK aboard KLM flight on the night of February 19 after getting help from Immigration Officials since he was under investigation by EACC and the DCI.

In a statement, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Senator Kiprotich Arap Cherargei called for the investigations and subsequent arrest of all government officers who cleared Matiang’i to fly out.

According to the Nandi Senator, Matiang’i should not have been cleared for travel on the grounds that he is a criminal who was under investigation.

“There should be immediate investigations into any officers who cleared CS Matiang’i to travel yet he is under investigation by various agencies. Reshuffling/administrative action should be taken and immediate repatriation of CS Matiangi back to Kenya to face the law/music,” Cherargei tweeted.

