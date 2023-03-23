Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 23, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has said the prices of Unga will reduce in the next 10 days.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi, said the government has activated all mechanisms to ensure no Kenyan dies of hunger.

Linturi confirmed the country has received the first batch of maize and rice imports, which he said will go a long way in addressing the existing deficit.

The CS said 1,305 billion metric tonnes of maize and 43,123 billion metric tonnes of rice docked in the country on Wednesday.

“In another 10 days, we will have flooded this country with enough maize and rice. I want to assure you that no Kenya will die of hunger,” Linturi said.

“We ask farmers if there is anything they are hoarding, let them release it to the market because prices will crash,” Linturi added.

This is good news to the President William Ruto-led government and bad news to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has organised a series of demos to pressure the government to reduce the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST