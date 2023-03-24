Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 24, 2023 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has defended the high cost of electricity despite rampant public outcry.

Speaking during an interview, Nyoro, who also chairs the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly, revealed that when the electricity subsidy was removed, the increased cost did not fall on the consumer but on the suppliers.

The President William Ruto-allied MP listed the suppliers as Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) and Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO).

“When the power subsidy was removed the burden went to the supplier, not Kenyans. The subsidies used to pay Kenya Power,” he explained.

The MP emphasized that even with the subsidies’ removal, the electricity cost (tariffs) remained unaffected.

In addition, Nyoro explained that Kenya Power was mandated to pay the suppliers, KETRACO and KenGen adding that consumers are not charged for this.

“In the electricity bills Kenyans receive, they do not pay for KenGen and KETRACO, that is the role of Kenya Power,” the MP emphasized.

On the other hand, he singled out Kenya Power from other government institutions adding that it does not dictate the cost of electricity.

Nyoro noted that the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) sets the cost of electricity.

Ndindi Nyoro is the single largest shareholder in KPLC, having tripled his shares at the power company in September last year, according to the Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

Nyoro went from 9,116,800 shares at the end of June 2021 to 27,291,400 by June 2022. He was third, behind the government and bank-owned shares.

Notably, on March 14, Kenya Power dropped the breakdown of the token charges on the purchase messages as Kenyans continued to lament over expensive but few tokens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST