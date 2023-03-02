Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 2, 2023 – As Kenyans continue to wrap their heads around the Supreme Court ruling that allowed members of the LGBTQ+ community to form their own association, Members of Parliament (MPs) are now concerned at the deafening silence of President William Ruto who has never said a word since the ruling.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, MPs piled pressure on Ruto to declare his stand on the LGBTQ community as a matter of national importance.

Led by Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, the MPs put Ruto’s proclamation of the Christian faith to the test, asking him to openly declare the LGBTQ+ community as illegal.

“I want to see the President speak on this matter and rebuke it as openly as he professes the Christian faith,” Mboko declared.

Her sentiments were reiterated by Mwingi North Counterpart Paul Nzengu and Kaloleni lawmaker Paul Katana. Nzengu asked Ruto to borrow a leaf from Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

“If Museveni, who is not so open about his Christianity, refused to bow to the pressure of sanctions, then let Kenya not accept any money, or donations that are tied to the legalising of homosexuality,” Nzengu remarked.

Mboko argued that homosexuality was a threat to the population of the country which is already dwindling because of drought, disease and natural attrition.

She strongly protested the ruling by the apex court, arguing that allowing them to form an association would birth other activities which are violations of the Constitution of Kenya and the Penal Code.

“When they have such groups, what will their discussions centres on? We know they have been doing secret awareness and recruitment drives across the country, what if we legalise the formation of their association?” Mboko posed.

On his part, Nzengu sharply criticized the youth whom he claimed were most affected by peer pressure to join the LGBTQ community.

On her part, Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Jane Kiptoo maintained that the practices of LGBTQ+ community were illegal but reckoned that Kenya can capitalise on them.

Kiptoo stated that the country can manufacture some of the tools, devices and toys used by its members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST