Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

By Gordon Opiyo.

I was just walking, innocently all alone back to the CBD. Apparently, some police officer was following me, and he knew about my Facebook page and the activity I was doing yesterday. I say so, because he radio-called his colleagues and gave my description, and apparently it was in a negative way.

Just as I came to the National Archives, I found a White Land Cruiser with five officers, led by an officer of Somali descent. He asked me to stop, and retorted, wewe ndiyo una andika maneno mbaya!! And without any explanation, he bundled me into the waiting car. Immediately, the officer in charge took away my phone, and with a few slaps I found myself at Central Police Station.

I did not panic, because I knew that I would be out. But without a phone, there was no way I could communicate. The officer then came back to the cells, took a photo of me, and a photo of my Media Council card, and disappeared. I did not know why he came back to take my photos inside the cell. A few minutes later, I was given a phone to call a few people, and when was making the call, someone else was strategically placed inside the cell to take photos of me.

I found it very strange that someone was allowed to remain with his phone inside the cells.

Soon after the officer took my photos, and someone else who was inside the cell took photos, information was all over in Azimio leaning Pages.. Right from Lee Makwiny, to Wahome Thuku, to Fuata Nyuki, photos taken inside the cell were trending.

Of course, I was released minutes after I got the chance to make the call..

But I was shocked that Police Officers would let that happen inside the cell. He first took photos of me (to confirm that it was me) and probably took them somewhere.. Because sooner than later, Azimio leaning pages had information that I was “in”. But it looked like the information wasn’t enough. Someone wanted full photos, and someone was strategically placed in the holding area, as I was given a chance to call. And he took full-body photos that were shared online..

Just as I was going to sleep, I wondered why they went to the extent…it was due to the impact…

When you make an impact, you will be loved and hated… Make no mistake..

There are people who love me, and in the same nature, there are people who hate me.

They would do anything to hurt me. Anything about me stinks to their sight… Why? Because of the impact of what I do.

On the other hand, there are people who love me. Who value me and would do anything to protect me.

I top State officer called and I was released in minutes, and sent his colleague who came to pick me up on a V8.

Something changed in the atmosphere when the top State Official called. All the officers changed the way they were talking to me. One even stood at attention when I passed her.

The same people that were talking tough and calling me Mahabusu, ended up trembling when I was released…

The Kenyan DAILY POST.