Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – President William Ruto will be committing treason if he tries to arrest Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has said.

In an interview with K24 TV on Wednesday, Babu Owino said that arresting Raila is treason and will lead to the downfall of the country.

“Harboring and intention to arrest Baba is tantamount to treason. And I can assure you that if you want this country to go down, try going that way.

“Just even utter that you want to arrest Raila, we are ready to start afresh,” he said.

He said as Azimio members of Parliament, they shall resign if Raila gets arrested.

“So do not think about it, do not be deceived, because we clearly know that we have 70 per cent of this country,” Babu said.

“And I can warn you that if you try to arrest Raila then even us as members of parliament we will resign and we will fight a cause that is going to clean this country.”

This comes after politicians affiliated with United Democratic Alliance(UDA) on Tuesday, said that the police should arrest Raila Odinga following the Monday violent demos in Nairobi and Kisumu cities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.