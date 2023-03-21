Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has warned President William Ruto not to go after his children.

This is after police damaged his daughter Winnie Odinga’s car during yesterday’s demos by smashing its windscreen.

Raila shared images of Winnie’s vehicle, which he alleged was damaged by police officers whom he accused of targeting her.

The vehicle’s windscreen was damaged on the bottom right with other parts of the vehicle dented.

“This illegitimate regime has consistently shown animosity towards my daughter Winnie, and today they wasted no time in attacking her vehicle.”

“Such shameful conduct should not be tolerated, but we refuse to be intimidated. Ruto and his team should be ashamed of themselves,” the former Premier stated.

At the same time, Raila revealed that the police also attempted to harm him by attacking his own personal car in a procession to Juja Road.

“These people want to kill us. They have thrown a teargas canister which damaged my windscreen. Cowards will die many times before their death, but Azimio will continue to reign,” he stated.

Raila’s running battles with the police began after he left Serena hotel in Nairobi where he held a meeting with Azimio co-principals.

Police sprayed water and lobbed teargas in an effort to stop him from accessing the Central Business District (CBD). The entourage then attempted to use Haile Selassie Avenue but were met with officers.

The procession made its way to City Stadium, Kamukunji, Eastleigh then Juja Road. Police officers on their trail used teargas and water from the cannon tank to disperse supporters who escorted the procession.

The Kenyan DAILY POST