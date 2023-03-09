Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – President William Ruto’s UDA has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to come clean on the public funds that were stolen by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

In a statement, UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala asked Raila to explain where the money was taken to before holding his planned demonstrations.

“Azimio led by Raila Odinga have planned protests tomorrow; but before they do so, they must come out clean on where they took the money.

“They must also show Kenyans where they hid the maize and when they are ready to release it. Kenyans are not giving in to the continuous theatrics that are meant to distract them from knowing the truth about the all-time loot that has messed the country,” read the statement in part.

Ruto’s party further accused Raila and his allies of being responsible for the public funds that were stolen during Uhuru’s era.

“Odinga and his friends are responsible for pilfering public coffers to its dry bone. We demand that the handshake regime account for the monies they stole because they used Ukur Yatani to steal the money to fund Raila’s Presidential campaign and brutalize Kenyans who demanded accountability.

“The Kenyan people deserve leaders who are honest and accountable, not those who use their position to enrich themselves at the expense of the people,” UDA claimed.

The party asked EACC to start investigations on former senior government officials following the revelations of the Controller of the Budget Margret Nyakang’o.

“We urge the anti-graft agencies to hastily commence investigations in light of the revelations by the Controller of Budget and unearth all the corrupt leaders and their accomplices. We also demand an audit of all the capital projects undertaken by the rogue handshake regime in view of ascertaining whether public funds were expended on private businesses,” UDA added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST