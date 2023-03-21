Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said police were under orders to assassinate him and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday during Azimio’s mass protest in Nairobi.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said during the demonstrations, their cars were shot at, but they escaped unharmed.

“There was an attempt on the lives of both Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka. Their cars were shot at but luckily, they were unharmed.

“We remain horrified and disgusted by the response of the police,” Raila said.

The former premier lamented that at a time the country is going through major security challenges with the scourge of bandits in the North Rift, a large number of officers were deployed to peaceful demonstrations.

On Monday, Azimio spokesperson Makau Mutua shared images of a badly damaged windscreen, claiming that it had been hit by a bullet.

“A bullet has hit our vehicle in which Baba Raila Odinga is riding,” Mutua, who was in the same car said.

They also claimed an alleged attack on EALA MP and Raila’s daughter Winnie Odinga.

Raila said her car was shot at, condemning the act.

“This illegitimate regime has consistently shown animosity towards my daughter Winnie, and today they wasted no time in attacking her vehicle,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST