Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has claimed President William Ruto is now done with the Mt Kenya electorate after helping him take power in last year’s presidential election.

The vote-rich region overwhelmingly voted for William Ruto but according to Kioni, the region is now on its own since Ruto doesn’t care about them anymore.

Kioni said the appointment of former Kakamega Senator, Clephas Malala as United Democratic Alliance Secretary-General is an indication that Ruto doesn’t care anymore about the Mt Kenya region.

The former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament asked the deputy president, Rigathi Gachagua, to smell the coffee and realise that the president has lost trust in him.

He stated that Ruto is now seeking consolidated support from Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 election.

“The game is over. I don’t understand which other signs Riggy G is waiting for. Ruto is done with him and Mt Kenya. The appointment of Cleophas Malala tells it all. Ruto wants to align himself with Western Kenya,” Kioni said.

Kioni spoke at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday.

