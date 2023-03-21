Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – President William Ruto is counting losses after yesterday’s protest by Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

Apart from vandalism and the country losing in excess of Sh2 billion due to protests, Ruto’s UDA office in Kisumu was also a casualty of Raila’s demos.

Protesters in Kisumu broke into UDA offices and stole goods of unknown value and set the offices on fire.

Shattered windows and uprooted plants were strewn all over the compound.

Two cars parked outside the office were also torched in the melee. Firefighters were seen putting out the fire that reduced the vehicles to shells. Two other cars were damaged in the ensuing chaos.

Kisumu was the first stop for UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala on March 3, as he stormed Raila’s backyard to bolster the party’s support base.

A number of counties witnessed sporadic protests as the Azimio Leader unsuccessfully tried to access the Nairobi Central Business District – CBD.

Apart from Nairobi and Kisumu, protests were also held in Migori and Homa Bay with demonstrators engaging police in running battles.

Destruction of property was reported in different parts of the country as business owners counted losses.

Businesses were closed in Nairobi after the city was turned into a battlefield for mass action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.