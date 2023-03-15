Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – President William Ruto has announced the resumption of talks around the construction of the Kimwarer, Arror and Itare dams in the North Rift Valley part of Kenya.

Speaking during a press briefing after a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella of Italy at State House, Nairobi, Ruto noted that the Government will cooperate with its Italian counterpart to iron out obstacles hindering the progress of the projects.

In particular, Ruto affirmed that both governments had agreed to facilitate the withdrawal of cases challenging the legality of the procurement process followed in the preliminary stages of the projects.

“The process of sorting the matters in court has already started in earnest,” Ruto noted.

“We have agreed to re-establish cooperation on the construction of Arror, Kimwarer and Itare dams and other water and sanitation projects which are critical to our agenda on food security, delivery of water and climate action,” Ruto stated.

He added that measures were put in place to renegotiate the restructuring of the finances committed during the tenure of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the Head of State, the Government was keen on ensuring that the projects resume in a few months’ time, terming them as urgent.

“I am very proud to announce that the three dams which were subject to court cases and court matters, we have now agreed on a framework to settle all the outstanding court cases and court matters and agreed that the facilities that had been provided for the construction of these dams will be renegotiated so that we can provide for the delivery of the dams and the implementation of the projects,” he added.

The construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams was stopped by former President Uhuru Kenyatta after a whopping Sh21 billion was stolen by unscrupulous Government officials, among them former Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

