Thursday, March 2, 2023 – Barely two days after US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Kenya, US President Joe Biden’s government has donated at least $126 million (roughly Ksh16 billion) to support Kenya’s drought relief efforts.

In a statement, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said the funds will help more than 1.3 million people who have been affected by the ongoing drought.

“The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing more than $126 million in additional food assistance to the people of Kenya as ongoing drought leaves more than four million people in the grips of a dire hunger crisis, with the number expected to rise to over five million by June. The announcement comes following a visit to the country by First Lady Jill Biden.

“Today’s announcement of more than $126 million in food assistance will allow USAID partners to meet urgent needs for approximately 1.3 million people across Kenya,” part of the statement by USAID read.

President William Ruto welcomed the donation by the US government stating that it would help over four million people who had been affected by drought.

“On behalf of the people of Kenya, my profound gratitude to the US government for this generous support to very deserving people suffering the worst drought due to 4 years of consecutive failed rains.

“Water harvesting to enhance food/livestock production & manage climate change effects,” President Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.