Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – President William Ruto has reportedly ordered Kenya Defence Forces Special Forces to guard all state houses and lodges in the country ahead of the Azimio One Kenya Alliance mass action scheduled for Thursday.

The mass action will be led by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga who says he is protesting over the high cost of living in the country.

Over 25 counties have given a nod to Raila Odinga’s mass action and this has sent panic to Ruto‘s clueless administration.

On Wednesday, there was a heavy presence of police in Kisumu which is the backyard of opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.

Other reports stated that roadblocks have been mounted near Kisumu State Lodge to stop Raila Odinga supporters from storming the installation on Thursday.

The roadblocks are being manned by KDF Special Forces.

The Kenyan DAILY POST