Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – President William Ruto, through the Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, has ordered the reinstatement of suspended Meru University Vice Chancellor Romanus Odhiambo with immediate effect.

This follows yesterday’s protests by the students over the firing of Odhiambo by the University council which they termed as tribal.

According to Machogu, the terminal leave given to Odhiambo was illegal and unlawful.

The Education CS also directed that normal operations at the University resume on Wednesday, March 8.

He has also instructed the school to proceed with graduation plans on Saturday.

Their suspension comes two days before the expiry of their term.

“The council’s term comes to a lapse on March 9. The ministry is taking necessary steps to constitute a successor council,” Machogu said, in a statement.

The council led by Chairman Bosire Mwebi on February 27 suspended VC Odhiambo.

Other council members include Muriira M’Mbwiria, Stephen Kimani, Dick Waswa, Pauline Jeruto, Naomi Kipuri, Paul Mungai, and Damaris Nyasuguta.

The suspension of the VC led to massive protests among students who objected to the ouster of the VC.

The protests saw several students arrested in connection to the unrest.

