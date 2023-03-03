Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – President William Ruto has committed to providing a whopping 300,000 acres of land in the country to Eni Spa, an Italian Energy firm.

Ruto announced this after meeting Eni Spa Director General of natural resources, Guido Brusco, at State House, Nairobi.

According to Ruto, the land would produce biofuel.

The Head of State indicated that the allocated land would be in marginalized areas.

“We commit to providing Eni Spa with between 250,000 and 300,000 acres of land in marginal areas for the production of biofuels,” Ruto stated.

However, he did not reveal specific areas where the government would allocate the land and under what terms and conditions.

The Italian firm had been making inroads in the country by specialising in biofuel made from castor oil grown in Baringo, Makueni, Nakuru, and Mombasa Counties.

Eni Spa is growing castor oil on 40,000 acres of land and plans to scale up production to 200,000 acres.

Ruto lauded the expansion plans as Eni Spa officials disclosed that it was expected to create more than 200,000 jobs.

“The government is committed to creating green jobs,” Ruto stated while expressing the country’s readiness to work with organizations that champion green energy.

The Italian firm further expressed interest in geothermal, solar, and waste energy, and the manufacture of e-bikes in the country to further deepen ties with Ruto’s government.

In July 2022, Eni Spa completed the construction of the oilseed collection and pressing plant in Makueni. The Italian company started producing vegetable oil for bio-refineries.

According to the Italian firm, the project embodied its sustainability approach.

The facility was also touted to produce feed and bio-fertilisers derived from the protein component of the seeds to benefit livestock and food production, contributing to food security.

It was, as well, expected to offer training and technical support to local farmers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST