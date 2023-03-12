Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 12, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s nationwide mass action is causing ripples across the country and caught the attention of President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking when he presided over a funds drive event at Kiboswa SDA church in Chesumei Constituency, Nandi County, Ruto, through the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, urged Kenyans to keep off Raila’s protests, noting that holding demonstrations will not help put food on their tables.

According to Wetangula, Kenyans should instead focus on the Kenya Kwanza Government’s development plan, which he says is set to reduce the high cost of living.

“Elections ended a long time ago and there is no time to waste other than serving the people”, he said.

He blamed the Azimio camp for trying to obstruct Ruto’s administration from developing Kenya’s economy with what he terms as unconstructive rallies.

“I want to tell our President William Ruto to concentrate on serving the people of Kenya and ensure that taxes collected are put in the right use, work towards bringing down the cost of fuel, create employment opportunities among other pressing issues in our country,” he said.

Wetangula urged worshipers to pray for Kenya from the confusion he says Raila wants to instil in the country.

“Kenya has already moved on to build her economy and the Kenya Kwanza government will not allow room for mass action in the country.”

“Even here, they thought things were going to be different, but we came here and changed the narrative and the equilibrium of politics in this area.

“You voted in young and focused leaders who are eager to bring development,” he said.

