Friday, March 24, 2023 – After dismissing Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s declaration of Monday, 20, 20223, as a public holiday to allow Kenyans to demonstrate, President William Ruto has acknowledged that many people did not work on that day because of Baba’s declaration.

Speaking during his tour of Kisii County, Ruto revealed that many people did not turn up for work on Monday, especially in Nairobi and Nyanza, because of Raila’s declaration and those who turned up did not work either because of Azimio protests.

According to Ruto, Raila’s call for protests was a disturbance to the citizens and argued that Monday’s mass action left hawkers, mama mboga, and boda boda riders unable to work.

He therefore challenged Raila to face him directly if he has a problem with him rather than terrorizing innocent Kenyans and their businesses with his demos.

“Touts did not work on Monday as well as traders, boda bodas, and kiosk owners. What are you asking them? If you have a problem, face me. Stop disturbing citizens.”

“Let me ask you (citizens), the person who competed with him is me. Why is he disturbing mama mboga? Stop disturbing the citizens, if you have a problem, come face me. I defeated you,” he posed.

According to the President, Raila should bring his complaints to him directly and not harass Kenyans who he claimed were busy working on their businesses.

“Stop the arrogance and contempt of ordinary people. Why are you disturbing mama mbogas. What are you asking them? I am the one you ran against. If you have an issue, you face me. stop going to harass ordinary people,” the Head of State added.

