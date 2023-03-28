Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – These beautiful ladies were filmed protesting over the high cost of living on Monday after weekly street protests led by Azimio leader Raila Odinga resumed.

They chanted anti-Ruto slogans and complained about how the cost of living has risen since Ruto took over power.

“Ruto must go. The cost of living has gone up. I cannot afford to fuel my car and pay my electricity bills,” one of the ladies was heard ranting while calling for Ruto’s removal from power.

‘’I am currently just staying home. I cannot afford to pay my school fees. Ruto must go,’’ another lady who is in college was heard protesting.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.