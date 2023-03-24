Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 24, 2023 – President William Ruto is now under pressure to have a handshake with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to stop further demonstrations across the country.

This is after the International Community expressed concerns over ongoing weekly demos led by Raila.

For starters, the Government of Norway yesterday expressed its worries about the outcome of Raila’s demos which often turns chaotic hence paralyzing the economy.

This was communicated through Norwegian Ambassador to Kenya Gunnar Andreas Holm when he paid a courtesy visit to National Assembly (NA) Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

“The Ambassador was curious on how the demonstrations called by the Azimio will affect the house business and the country at large,” the statement read in part.

Wetang’ula, who was once part of Raila’s close circle, briefed the Ambassador on grievances being championed by Azimio among them the stoppage of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) recruitment exercise.

The concerns raised by Norway were made two days after Kenya pleaded with foreign missions based in Nairobi to help the government in quelling the protests.

In a statement made on Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs Ministry alleged Azimio was committing atrocities in the guise of protests.

“The government urges the international community to be vigilant in supporting the sanctioning of any conduct adverse to the peace and security of the country,” the government pleaded with the international community.

In response, Raila accused the international community of going to bed with the government.

“We remind the international community that Azimio is pursuing the ideals of democracy and human rights that many of them purport to hold dear.”

“The people of Kenya are keenly watching how they will respond to Ruto’s unfolding republic of fear. For our part, we will not relent, or surrender, to an illegitimate regime,” the statement read in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST