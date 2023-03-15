Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Raila Odinga’s planned protests come next week are causing ripples across the country and President William Ruto is now scared.

So scared is the President that he has started enhancing security and building walls around State House to prevent Raila’s supporters from reaching him and his family in case they decide to storm State House.

This was revealed by former Justice and Legal Affairs Minister and Narc Kenya Party Leader, Martha Karua.

According to Karua, Ruto is panicking and is now constructing a perimeter wall around State House out of fear that Azimio supporters will storm the residence next week.

“Wao ni waoga wameanza kujenga ukuta.”

“Hata ujenge ukuta, uchimbe shimo, unde wapi tarehe ishirini ngojea sisi,” she added.

Raila announced last week that there would be a major protest in Nairobi on March 20, 2023, against the Kenya Kwanza Government.

The former Premier stated that all Azimio supporters countrywide will converge in Nairobi for massive demonstrations against the William Ruto Gvernment.

“Take note that on the 20th of March 2023, we have a date with destiny in Nairobi. On that day our supporters throughout the country shall stage a massive procession in Nairobi for a legitimate and inclusive government. Save that date and let the action begin.”

“The movement for the defence of democracy has now started,” Raila announced.

The Kenyan DAILY POST