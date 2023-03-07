Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – President William Ruto seems to be creating the political career of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i going by the incident that happened outside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road on Tuesday.

Matiang’i had been summoned by DCI to appear before it and shed light on the alleged police raid at his home in Karen last month.

Matiangi, who was accompanied by 14 lawyers, arrived at the headquarters at around 8.30 and was accompanied by supporters who were singing songs in praise of the former no-nonsense CS.

However, there was drama at the DCI headquarters after police at the gate temporarily stopped Matiang’i and his lawyers from accessing the DCI officers.

Officers said they wanted to consult first on who should accompany him.

This saw the former CS who was in the company of lawyers Danstan Omari, Otiende Amollo and Okong’o Omogeni stand outside the gate for almost ten minutes while waiting.

Matiangí was allowed in with about 14 lawyers at 8.47 am. He looked composed and saluted at a crowd outside the DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST