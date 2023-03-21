Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – If President William Ruto thought that he was done with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga by clamping down on demonstrators and arresting some Azimio leaders, he is in for a rude shock.

This is after Narok Senator Ledama Olekina claimed that the Azimio anti-government demonstrations would take two weeks before coming to an end.

Venting on Twitter, Ledama asked Kenyans to prepare for daily protests, which are aimed at pressuring the government to lower the cost of living and halting the IEBC recruitment process.

“Prepare for 14 days daily demonstration in Nairobi, Kenya until the server is opened, cost of living goes down and IEBC recruitment cancelled,” said Ledama.

Raila stated during an interview that the demonstrations would continue even after the March 20 demonstrations.

“Sisi tunataka ulimwengu ijue kuna shida Kenya, na hii maneno haitasiha hadi suluhisho ipatikane, tutaendelea baada ya jumatatu,” he stated.

National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, Senate Minority Whip Stewart Madzayo, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi were arrested yesterday while trying to access KICC.

