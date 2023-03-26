Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has vowed to humiliate Azimio Leader Raila Odinga come 2027.

Speaking during the homecoming party of Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Ruto asked Raila to stop demonstrations and prepare for 2027, which he assured Baba he will win again.

According to Ruto, 2022 will look like a rehearsal of what he will do to Raila in 2027, saying he is more than prepared to beat Baba again; considering that he now has the deep state and the system behind him.

He pleaded with the Azimio leader to stop disrupting the country and instead face him to address his plight.

The Head of State said the protests by opposition leaders were affecting innocent people, ruining businesses and the country’s economy.

Nonetheless, he directed security officers to protect people’s lives and properties.

“I defeated you. You do not want to face me. You are contemptuous and causing problems to innocent people like touts, matatu operators and ‘mama mbogas’,” Ruto said.

“I will wait for you in 2027. I would have organized to defeat you,” he added.

The country’s first-in-command asserted that nobody was licensed to terrorize Kenyans and destroy their properties. He stressed that the country has laws and a constitution that governs it.

