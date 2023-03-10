Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – President William Ruto is not joking with the Azimio minions anymore.

This is after he fired Azimio blogger Pauline Njoroge from Kenya Tourism Regulatory Authority, barely a day after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga launched a countrywide mass action against Ruto’s government.

A Gazette Notice, Ruto, through Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage Peninah Malonza, revoked the appointment of Njoroge alongside four others who were members of the board.

Njoroge was to be a member of authority until August when her three-year term was to expire.

She was appointed o the board in August 2020 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Her appointment generated uproar among Kenyans who raised concerns over her suitability for the role.

This after Kenyans realized that she had earlier made an online post about Nairobi National Park being ‘useless’.

It was later reported that the CS had revoked her appointment but Njoroge declined that report and said she has been serving at the Authority.

Njoroge was one of the ardent supporters of Uhuru and even played a key role in campaigning for Raila Odinga.

Despite serving on the board, she has been a critic of President William Ruto’s administration, specifically deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Others who were also shown the door are Kevin Muasya, Najma Ismail, Alai Lenana Momoi, and Isaac Muchiri Njangu.

