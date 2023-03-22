Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – President William Ruto has finally spoken after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga held a very successive mass protest on Monday.

Raila, who was accompanied by Senior Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders, trooped to Nairobi where he led a huge demo over the high cost of living.

Ugly scenes were witnessed in Nairobi, Kisumu, and Migori counties, where businesses were brought to a standstill and some businesses looted by goons.

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ruto said that no one was above the law when it comes to the destruction of properties.

In what appeared to be a hit at Raila Odinga, the Head of State emphasized that there was no reason whatsoever for anyone to stand in the way of free enterprise, disrupt business, or sabotage economic activity for personal interest.

“Such impunity must be dealt with firmly and with full accountability enforced to vindicate Kenya’s commitments as a free market economy,” Ruto said.

