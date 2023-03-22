Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – President William Ruto‘s government has written to Western Countries asking them to impose sanctions – including travel bans on Azimio leaders over mass action and rejection of his election win.

In a detailed letter, Kenya Kwanza Alliance leadership through Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Alfred Mutua, accuses Azimio leader Raila Odinga of planning to topple President William Ruto.

The ministry says that Raila’s mass action on Monday was meant to oust Ruto as the constitutionally elected President and “cause to install himself as President”.

The government holds that Raila’s call for nationwide protests when the new Government is barely six months in office and working hard to revive the economy, is insensitive.

Particularly, the letter says, Raila’s encouragement of protesters to storm State installations, including the country’s seat of the president, State House, is outright callous and even treasonous.

“In line with the importance of holding those responsible for any crimes that may be committed under the guise of protests and ensuring no impunity is encouraged, the Government urges the international community to be vigilant in supporting the sanctioning of any conduct adverse to the peace and security of the country,” the government said.

The letter dated March 20, 2023, is addressed to all Diplomatic Missions, the United Nations Agencies and all International Organizations based in Nairobi.

Similar travel and economic restrictions have in the past proved to be effective in softening political hardliners who fear losing access to their overseas investments and access to advanced healthcare.

The Kenyan DAILY POST