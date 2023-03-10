Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has landed a government job barely a week after dumping Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

President William Ruto appointed Lonyangapuo to be the chairperson of the Board of Directors for the North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

In a gazette notice published on Friday, March 10, Ruto revoked the former appointment of David Chumo to pave the way for Lonyangapuo’s entry.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Prof John Lonyagapuo to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency, with effect from March 10,” the notice read in part.

The former governor fell short in defending his seat in the 2022 General Election after losing to United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) Simon Kachapin.

However, his Kenya Union Party (KUP) upstaged Ruto’s UDA after scooping several seats in the Central Rift Valley region.

In other appointments, President Ruto appointed former Kisauni Member of Parliament Ali Mbogo, as the chairperson of the Lapsset Corridor Development Authority.

Former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip will also serve as a member of the Lapsett Corridor Authority following his appointment to the six-member authority.

Other notable appointments gazetted in the Friday, March 10, notice include Raphael Munuve, who was appointed as a member of the Chairperson of the Board of the Konza Technopolis Development Authority.

