Thursday March 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has nominated Margaret Karungaru as a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission

Karungaru is Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister-in-law who unsuccessfully vied for the Nyeri County Woman Representative position in the August 2022 election.

Her nomination was presented by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula who noted that the Head of State sought Karungaru’s approval in the August House.

“I wish to convey a message from the President for the nomination of a person for the appointment of a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission.

“In the message, the President conveys that he has nominated Dr Margaret Karungaru appointed as a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission. The President now seeks the approval of the nominee by this house,” announced Wetangula.

This comes even as Raila Odinga’s Azimio has accused Ruto and Gachagua of entrenching tribalism in the public service by employing only Kalenjins and Kikuyus to Government.

During campaigns, Ruto and Gachagua promised to form a Government of hustlers, but six months down the line, the mama mbogas and boda bodas are still waiting for a chance to be part of the Kenya Kwanza Government.

Karungaru was married to the late Governor Nderitu Gachagua, DP Gachagua’s brother, and served as Nyeri County’s First Lady.

In February 2022, Karungaru ditched the UDA Party, stating that she believed that the party’s nomination process would not be free and fair.

However, she maintained that she would support President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST