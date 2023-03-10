Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – President William Ruto has appointed former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet as the Deputy National Security Advisor.

In a gazette Notice, Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei appointed Boinett, who served as IG between 2015 and 2019, to the powerful position.

Koskei also announced the appointment of former Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma as the Secretary of the National Security Council.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the National Security Council has appointed—Joseph Boinnet to be the Deputy National Security Advisor,” the notice reads in part.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the National Security Council has appointed Monica K. Juma to be the Secretary of the National Security Council.”

While unveiling his cabinet in 2022, Ruto named Monica Juma as the National Security Advisor, having served in the previous cabinet.

Boinnet had contested for the Elgeyo Marakwet Governor seat in the 2022 August polls but lost.

