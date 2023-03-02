Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 2, 2023 – President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have finally cleared the air on whether they support the legalisation of the Lesbian Gay Transgender and Queers (LGBTQ) community in Kenya.

Speaking during the launch of the Women Fund on Thursday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Ruto indicated that Kenya had values that needed to be respected.

“I cannot allow our women to get competition from men who chase after men. That will not happen under my watch,” Ruto said

Gachagua, on the other hand, expressed his shock at the Supreme Court ruling which determined that there was discrimination toward the registration of an NGO.

The second in command indicated that the state had not commented on the matter because they wondered why the Supreme Court made the judgment.

“I was shocked and even wondered what I could say. Do you know that there are times when you can be shocked until you have nothing to say? We are hearing that there is an organisation that wants to defend same-sex marriage. What is that?

“We have no problem with the court but we have to ask what they imagine when a woman marries another woman. We do not have that and that is against our beliefs,” Gachagua stated.

In regards to President William Ruto’s stand, Gachagua indicated that the Head of State was a firm believer who would not support the legalisation of LGBTQ.

“The President is a Christian and he will do what is needed. What they suggest is contrary to our belief. Therefore, we are not supporting that,” he stated.

Last week the Supreme Court allowed a member of the LGBT community to form an organization.

