Saturday, March 4, 2023 – Barcelona legend, Ronaldinho’s son has signed his first deal at the Catalan club following a successful trial with their under-19 team.

Barcelona unveiled the winger on Thursday March 2, posing for photos next to academy director Jose Ramon Alexanco.

Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, follows in his father’s footsteps, who made 145 appearances for the LaLiga giants and will join the club’s fabled La Masia academy to hone his craft.

His contract will reportedly run until the summer of 2024 when Mendes would then leave the U-19 team given his age, according to ESPN. They additionally revealed that the club will decide on whether to extend his contract once his current deal expires.