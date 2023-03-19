Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 March 2023 – Below is a post by blogger Samson Mwangi Muthiora who blew the cover on Jeff Mwathi’s death exposing how DJ Fatxo bribed rogue Kasarani cops to cover up on his mysterious death.

The pathologist was also reportedly bribed.

After killing Jeff, Fatxo and his accomplices went to Kasarani Police Station where statements were recorded, but they were coached by unnamed officers. Dj Fatxo withdrew money from his bank account and made several payments using Mpesa, all aimed at covering up the crime.

This is why the DCI has included police officers who visited the scene of the crime as persons of interest.

The money trail indicates how the funds were moved and shared, and as such, the DCI needs to investigate all Mpesa statements, bank statements, deleted messages, and other records of the police officers who handled the case at Kasarani. Although IPOA has not issued any statement yet, an inquiry is inevitable.

The reason why Jeff’s body was dumped at City Mortuary and the OB read, “Unidentified Male of between 20 and 25 yrs,” raises questions. By the time Jeff’s family located him at City Mortuary, a lot had already been done to cover up the crime. The police and the suspects knew that conditions at City Mortuary were perfect for the cover-up.

The postmortem was intentionally delayed and frustrated by some officers. The family wanted it done immediately, but the government pathologist was conveniently unavailable until a week later. This is where the 72-hour window of autopsy reports failing to reveal sodomy comes in.

The family’s private pathologist was compromised, as he was paid off by Fatxo to agree with the government pathologist. What happens to these people after the whole truth is exposed is unclear. To achieve #JusticeForJeff, we must be ready to exhume Jeff’s body, which will be painful for his family, but necessary to uncover the truth.

We shall bury JEFF MWATHI one more time, but this time, his KILLERS and those who aided them to COVER-UP will be behind bars. Thanks to my Emotional Battalion, Jeff will get the honour he DESERVES!

The Kenyan DAILY POST.