Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday March 20, 2023 – Mick Slattery, the original guitarist, and co-founder of the rock band Hawkwind, has died at the age of 77.

The band confirmed the news over the weekend, telling fans that Slattery had died the day prior, on March 17.

The musician died at home following a short illness.

The band, who recorded several tracks at Abbey Road Studios, are best known for their song Silver Machine.

In statement, Dave said: “We are sorry to share the sad news that our old friend, and Hawkwind founder member, Mick Slattery passed away peacefully at home yesterday, St Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2023, aged 77, after a short illness.

“Me and Mick played together in a band called Famous Cure in 1967, touring Holland before going on to form Hawkwind in 1969.

“I have lots of fond memories from our younger days, playing together in Holland and hanging out in Richmond at the L’Auberge Cafe and Eel Pie Island.

“In the late 60s, we used to rehearse in my upstairs flat in Putney and also in the basement of Bob Kerr’s music shop in Gwalior Road, playing loud music, much to the annoyance of our neighbours.

“Fly free old friend.”

Hawkwind formed in 1969 when Brock and Slattery joined forces with John Harrison (bass), Terry Ollis (drums), Nik Turner (sax/flute) and Michael “Dik Mik” Davies (keyboards). The group got gigs before they even had a name, going by Group X until settling on Hawkwind.

The group was initially named Group X but changed its name to Hawkwind later that year.