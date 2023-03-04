Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 4, 2023 – Brazilian striker, Roberto Firmino, will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, it has been revealed.

Firmino reportedly decided not to renew his expiring contract and will depart the club this summer after eight successful years with the Merseyside club.

The 31-year-old personally informed manager Jurgen Klopp about his decision and had positive talks with him on Friday, according to SkySports.

Klopp reportedly wanted to work with Firmino beyond this summer, but the player has now decided to leave with his next move still undecided.

In 2015, Firmino completed his move from Hoffenheim in a £21.3m deal. Since then he has scored 107 goals and provided 78 assists in 352 appearances cementing his status as a club Icon.

He became the highest-scoring Brazilian striker in Premier League history in 2019 and now has 78 goals in the top flight.

Firmino has won seven titles with Liverpool, among them the Champions League in the 2018/19 season and the Premier League title a year later.

In the 2022/2023 season, Firmino scored nine times and contributed four assists although has struggled with injury.