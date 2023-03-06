Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Onyango Alai, has urged Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya party leaders and supporters not to fold their parties and join United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

UDA under the leadership of President William Ruto has been urging all affiliate parties associated with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration to fold their parties and form a mega alliance that will ‘unite’ the country.

Already, ANC under the leadership of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, has indicated that it will not fold, but Ford Kenya, under the leadership of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, has remained non-committal over the move.

Reacting to the move, Alai, who is also a renowned blogger, urged parties not to fold, saying UDA is going to collapse soon.

“Guys, don’t rush to join UDA. Political opportunities are outside UDA. UDA is going to be a serious circus soon. Don’t sacrifice your career for short-term gains,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

