Monday March 27, 2023 – Another dramatic scene played out at Rihanna’s home as a thief showed up and drove off with one of her driver’s cars.

Security operatives told TMZ that the driver said he pulled up at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home late last week, running inside to grab something while leaving the keys in the whip, with the engine running.

The driver came back out to find the 2012 Audi sedan was gone. For obvious reasons, he believes someone just jumped in and took off with it. It’s unclear if Rihanna was home at the time of the incident.

LAPD is investigating, but it appears the suspect made a clean escape. This is coming days after a man also showed up at Rihanna’s house to propose to her.