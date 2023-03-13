Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Rihanna delivered a standout performance of “Lift Me Up” at the 2023 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky was front and center supporting her.

The singer, 35, took the stage to sing her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the 95th annual Academy Awards show Sunday, March 12.

Danai Gurira, who played Okoye in the Marvel movies, introduced Rihanna as “royalty in her own right.”

The singer dazzled in a sparkling Maison Margiela Artisanal ensemble custom made for her by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.

Her emotional performance earned a standing ovation from the audience, including the artist’s boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rocky was filmed in the audience, giving Rihanna a standing ovation and raising a glass to her performance.

Footage of the cute moment promptly spread on Twitter.

Watch it below.