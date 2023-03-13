Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to brace for high electricity prices in the coming days.

Speaking in a round table interview with journalists on Sunday, Gachagua said there is a looming shortage of power due to prolonged drought.

“We are having a problem because of the prolonged drought. We will have a very serious shortage in another two to three weeks,” Gachagua said.

The DP reiterated that Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are expensive because they use diesel to produce power. He said that the government is in the process of revamping alternative sources of power to cushion Kenyans.

“The government is looking at alternative sources of power like geothermal and solar energy. We will make a policy pronouncement in the next week on that aspect of what the government is doing to bring the cost of power down,” he said.

In February 2022, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the water levels at the Masinga dam had dropped due to a prolonged drought.

Chirchir warned the effect of the drop could cause a slight increase in electricity charges in the coming weeks.

“We might get power slightly expensive because we are ramping the diesel generation more than we ordinarily should be doing,” Chirchir said.

